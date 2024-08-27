Catholic World News

Sober realism about pro-life political prospects

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the negative political outlook for pro-life Americans, William McGurn of the Wall Street Journal nevertheless finds reasons for optimism, such as the many successes of pregnancy-help centers. He concludes:

But, as the name implies, pro-lifers are in it for life. We don’t oppose abortion because we can end it. We oppose abortion because it’s the taking of a human life at its most innocent and vulnerable—and we are compelled to try.

