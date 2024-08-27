Catholic World News

Protest against ‘shakedown’ of pilgrims, tourists, at St. Peter’s basilica

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Elizabeth Lev, an art historian and noted Roman tour guide, protests new policies that require visitors to wait in long lines, and purchase what amount to tickets, before entering St. Peter’s basilica.

While recognizing the Vatican’s need to find revenue sources to balance the budget, Lev reports that new policies promote a crass approach to sacred art and sacred spaces: a “shameless shakedowns of pilgrims and tourists alike in Christendom’s oldest and most venerable basilicas: St. Peter’s and St. Mary Major.”

