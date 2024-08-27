Catholic World News

Mosque visit will highlight Pope’s trip to Indonesia

August 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A scheduled stop at the famous Istiqlal mosque, and a meeting there with religious leaders of different faiths, will be an important stop on the visit by Pope Francis to Indonesia next week.

Indonesia is the world’s most populous Islamic nation, with over 240 million Muslims. But the country has also prided itself on religious tolerance, and boasts Asia’s third-largest Christian population.

Pope Francis is due to arrive in Jakarta on September 3.

