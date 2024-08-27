Catholic World News

Member of movement investigated by Vatican becomes Ecuador’s ambassador to Holy See

August 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Jorge Edmundo Uribe Pérez, Ecuador’s new ambassador to the Holy See, presented his credential letters to Pope Francis on August 26 (photograph).

Unlike most ambassadors to the Vatican, Uribe is not a career diplomat, but a businessman. In 1974, at the age of 22, he founded the Ecuadorian branch of Tradition, Family, and Property (TFP) and remained an active member until 1986. A husband and father, Uribe is now a member of Heralds of the Gospel, an international association of the faithful founded by Msgr. João Scognamiglio, a former Brazilian TFP leader.

In 2017, the Vatican announced an apostolic visitation of Heralds of the Gospel. In 2019, Pope Francis approved the appointment of a pontifical commissioner to oversee Heralds of the Gospel because of the association’s “shortcomings concerning the style of government, the life of the members of the Council, the pastoral care of vocations, the formation of new vocations, administration, the management of works and fundraising.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!