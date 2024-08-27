Catholic World News

Listen to young people and imitate Christ in forming them, Pope tells Catholic Scout leaders

August 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Association of Catholic Guides and Scouts of Italy, Pope Francis said that forming young people requires “first and foremost the willingness to listen and empathize with others, as the domain in which evangelization germinates and bears fruit.”

This “the capacity to listen and the art of dialogue” are “naturally anchored in a life of prayer, where one enters into dialogue with the Lord, pausing in His presence to learn from Him the art of self-giving love, so that little by little, one’s existence becomes in tune with the Master’s heart,” the Pope explained.

The Pope added:

The pages of the Gospel enable us to see how Jesus knew how to make Himself present or absent; He knew when to correct and when to praise, to accompany, or the occasion to send out and let the Apostles face the missionary challenge. It is in the midst of these, what we might call Christ’s “formative interventions,” that Peter, Andrew, James, John and the rest of those called gradually conformed their life to that of the Lord.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!