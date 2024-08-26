Catholic World News

Lebanon pays a price for Israel-Palestine conflict, Pope tells families of blast victims

August 26, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 26 with relatives of the victims of the massive 2020 explosion in port of Beirut, and lamented the new outbreak of violence in Lebanon.

The Pope voiced his sympathy for the victims of the 2020 blast, but also for “the great number of innocent people daily losing their lives because of the war in your region, in Palestine and Israel, for which Lebanon is paying a price.”

“Lebanon is, and must remain, a project for peace,” the Pope insisted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!