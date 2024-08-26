Catholic World News

Barcelona’s mayor meets with Pontiff

August 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Jaume Colboni, the mayor of Barcelona, on August 24.

The Pope and the mayor discussed the commemoration of the upcoming thousandth anniversary of Santa Maria de Montserrat Abbey, as well as the completion of a tower of the Basilica of Sagrada Família.

The pair also discussed disarmament, religious diversity, social justice, and climate change. The mayor praised the “leadership of the Pontiff worldwide, at a time of political polarization and when the arms race poses a risk to peace in Europe and the Middle East.”

