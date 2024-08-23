Catholic World News

Vatican cardinal says migrants ‘came from hell’

August 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Celebrating Mass in Panama, Cardinal Michael Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Integral Human Development, said: “We have met migrants who came from hell and were not returning to the land of men.”

After a visit to a center for migrants in Darien, the cardinal told a congregation in Panama City that he met people from all over the world, fleeing from poverty and oppression. He compared them with the Hebrew people escaping Egypt, saying that they faced the same hardships.

