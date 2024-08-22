Catholic World News

Sister Agnes Sasagawa, seer of Akita, dead at 93

August 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Agnes Sasagawa, whose reports of apparitions by the Virgin Mary gave rise to devotion to Our Lady of Akita, died on August 15—the feast of the Assumption—at the age of 93, after a lengthy illness.

Beginning in June 1973, Sister Agnes, a member of the Handmaids of the Eucharist, began reporting visions, in which the Blessed Virgin’s message was strikingly similar to the message of Fatima, with its call to repentance and praying the Rosary. A wooden statue associated with these visions began to shed tears and blood; these phenomena were witnessed by hundreds of people, and analysis confirmed the appearance of human blood.

In 1984 the Bishop of Niigata authorized the veneration of Our Lady of Akita, recognizing “the supernatural character of a series of mysterious events concerning the statue,” and saying that the messages contained “nothing contrary to Catholic doctrine or morals.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!