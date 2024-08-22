Catholic World News

Archeologists identify bones of 9th-century Spanish bishop instrumental in the Camino

August 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archeologists in Spain are confident that they have identified the bones of Bishop Teodomio of Iria Flavia, who in the 9th century discovered the tomb of St. James the apostle. That discovery led to the construction of the cathedral of Santiago de Compostala, toward which countless pilgrims have hiked on the Camino.

A tomb bearing the name of Bishop Teodomio was found in 1955, but questions about the identity of the remains in that tomb remained. A study by the Max Planck Institute concluded with “98% certainty” that they are the bishop’s bones.

