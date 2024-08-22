Catholic World News

Pope recalls Archbishop Treanor’s ‘devout and faithful’ service

August 22, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of condolence that was read aloud at the funeral of Archbishop Noël Treanor. The Irish prelate died of a heart attack at the age of 73, less than two years after his appointment as apostolic nuncio to the European Union.

“Expressing profound gratitude for Archbishop Treanor’s devoted and faithful service to the people of God in this local Church, to the wider Irish society, to the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union and, most recently, to the Apostolic See, His Holiness joins you in commending his soul to the loving mercy of Christ the Good Shepherd,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, wrote on behalf of the Pontiff.

Vatican News, the news agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, inaccurately reported that Archbishop Diarmuid Martin, a concelebrant at the Mass, is archbishop emeritus of Armagh. He is actually archbishop emeritus of Dublin.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!