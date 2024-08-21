Catholic World News

At Baptism, Jesus receives ‘fullness of the gift of the Spirit,” Pope says

August 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Continuing his series of catechetical talks on the Holy Spirit, Pope Francis spoke to his general audience on August 21 about the Baptism of Jesus.

“The entire Trinity met at that moment, on the banks of the Jordan,” the Pope remarked. He went on to say that the Baptism caused an important change:

Jesus is filled with the Holy Spirit ever since the first moment of His incarnation. However, this was a “personal grace”, incommunicable; now, instead, with this anointment, He receives the fullness of the gift of the Spirit, but for His mission which, as the head, He will communicate to His body, which is the Church, and to every one of us.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!