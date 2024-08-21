Catholic World News

Michigan pro-lifers convicted; face up to 10-year sentences

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan jury has convicted seven pro-life activists for a “conspiracy against rights” and violation of the Freedom of Access to Clinics (FACE) law. They could face prison sentences of up to 10 years.

Among those convicted is 89-year-old Eva Edl, a concentration-camp survivor, who said: “When I was indicted, I began to prepare to die [in prison].”

