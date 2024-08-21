Catholic World News

Latest study confirms Shroud of Turin is 2000 years old

August 21, 2024

Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: A new scientific study has confirmed that the cloth of the Shroud of Turin is approximately 2000 years old.

Researchers in the 1980s had suggested that the cloth could have been woven sometime several centuries ago. But a new X-ray technique has established that the cloth dates back to the time of Christ, lending support to the belief that the Shroud is the cloth in which Jesus was buried.

