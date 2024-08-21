Catholic World News

Illinois Right to Life raps Cardinal Cupich invocation at Democratic convention

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Illinois Right to Life has issued a statement expressing dismay at the appearance by Cardinal Blase Cupich to deliver the invocation at the Democratic National Convention.

“It is incredibly disheartening,” said Mary Kate Zander, the president of Illinois Right to Life. She remarked that the cardinal had not taken the opportunity to “condemn [the Democrats’] vile, murderous policies,” but instead had “betrayed the pro-life community that he once aligned himself with in our state.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

