Arizona, Missouri join growing list of states with abortion on ballot

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Voters in Colorado, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, New York, Arizona, and Missouri will consider pro-abortion ballot measures in November.

Over the past two years, “voters in Ohio, California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Vermont and Kansas have either rejected new limitations on abortion or expanded legal protections for it,” the report notes.

