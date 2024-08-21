Catholic World News

Colombian bishops lament permanent curfew imposed by Marxist rebels

August 21, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The National Liberation Army (ELN), a Marxist-Leninist guerilla group, has declared a permanent curfew, or “armed strike,” in Colombia’s Chocó Department.

Addressing “the communities affected by this illegal armed strike,” the Colombian bishops’ National Secretariat for Social Pastoral Care expressed “solidarity in the face of the territorial control exercised by those who do not honor life, nor encourage hope, in the territory they claim to defend and support.”

“People must not die,” Bishop Mario de Jesús Álvarez Gómez and Bishop-elect Wiston Mosquera Moreno added in a separate statement. “People must not be confined, as no one can deprive them of their freedom.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!