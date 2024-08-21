Catholic World News

Urging prayer, Jerusalem Patriarch sees ceasefire negotiations at crucial point

August 21, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, compared current ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas to the “last train” leaving a station and urged prayer for the success of the negotiations.

“We can move towards a ceasefire, but also towards a degeneration,” he said during an address at the Rimini Meeting, a major annual conference organized by Communion and Liberation.

“It is a key time,” he added. “But the evil this war has produced, the reciprocal hatred, the resentment, the refusal to acknowledge the existence of the other will remain.”

