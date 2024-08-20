Catholic World News

Jerusalem Patriarch expresses cautious optimism about ceasefire

August 20, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, expressed cautious optimism about ceasefire negotiations in the Israel-Hamas war.

“I believe that the conditions have matured to finally conclude this phase of the war, and, consequently, also to distance an escalation, a widening of the conflict with the direct intervention of Iran and the extension of the war also to Lebanon,” he said in an interview with Vatican News.

“I repeat, there are many difficulties, but I believe that there is a massive effort, not only from the mediators, but also from the United States, to close this situation,” he added. “The prospects are promising.”

