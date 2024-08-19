Catholic World News

4 martyrs beatified in DR Congo

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Three Italian missionary priests and a Congolese diocesan priest were beatified as martyrs in Uvira, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on August 18.

Fathers Luigi Carrara, Giovanni Didoné, Vittorio Faccin, and Albert Joubert were slain by Maoists in 1964 during the Kwilu rebellion.

“Martyrs don’t just fall from the sky,” Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa preached (video). “Nor are they extraordinary beings. Rather, martyrs are Christians like us, like you and me. Only, they lived their lives in an exceptional way, demonstrating fidelity to God and his word in a sometimes-hostile environment.”

“Their martyrdom crowned a life spent for the Lord and for their brothers and sisters,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address. “May their example and intercession foster paths of reconciliation and peace for the good of the Congolese people. A round of applause for the newly Blessed!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

