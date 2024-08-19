Catholic World News

Respond to the Eucharist with wonder and gratitude, Pope tells pilgrims

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (John 6:51-58), Pope Francis on August 18 encouraged the faithful to respond to the gift of the Eucharist with wonder and gratitude.

“Jesus takes care of the greatest need: He saves us, nourishing our lives with His own, and He will do this forever,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday Angelus address. “And it is thanks to Him that we can live in communion with God and with each other.”

The Pope added, “Let us ask ourselves, then, brothers and sisters: Do I hunger and thirst for salvation, not just for myself, but for all my brothers and sisters? When I receive the Eucharist, which is the miracle of mercy, do I stand in awe before the Body of the Lord, who died and rose again for us?”

“Let us pray together to the Virgin Mary, that she may help us to welcome the gift of heaven in this sign of the bread,” he concluded.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

