Irish military chaplain stabbed; motive unclear

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic chaplain was wounded in a stabbing attack outside military barracks in Galway on August 15.

Father Paul Murphy sustained injuries that were described by doctors as serious but not life-threatening.

Police arrested a young man who was not identified. But in what seems a clue about the attacker’s background, authorities said they were exploring the possibility of a terrorist motivation.

