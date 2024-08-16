Catholic World News

Amid ‘daily terror,’ many parishes in Haiti’s capital are closed

August 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: In a recent interview, a priest who ministers in Haiti’s capital discussed the “daily terror” there. 80% of Port-au-Prince is controlled by gangs.

“I have the impression that there is an organized campaign against the Church, because we have seen so many priests and religious fall victim to these gangs,” said Father Baudelarie Martial, CSC. “This is how they pressure the Church into silence, but our prophetic mission requires us to call out what is evil.”

“When we leave the house, we never know if we’re coming back,” he continued. “I have sometimes had to throw myself to the ground to dodge bullets. We hear the sound of automatic weapons throughout the day. We are afraid, but we have to be present to support our people.”

“Many of the parishes are closed,” he added. “Some of them, such as the cathedral, are in conflict zones ... In the face of all these difficulties, as pastors of our people, we try to keep hope alive despite everything.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!