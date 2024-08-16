Catholic World News

The Virgin Mary ‘goes before us on the journey,’ Pope tells pilgrims

August 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis delivered a brief Angelus address to pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on August 15, the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Luke 1:39-56), the Pope said that Mary “leaves home and sets out with the haste of someone who wishes to announce that joy to others and with the eagerness to be of service to her cousin.”

“In reality, this first journey is a metaphor for her whole life, because from that moment on, Mary will always be on the move following Jesus as a disciple of the Kingdom,” he continued. “And, in the end, her earthly pilgrimage concludes with her Assumption into Heaven where, together with her Son, she enjoys the joy of eternal life forever.”

The Pope concluded, “The Blessed Virgin is she who goes before us on the journey, reminding us all that our life is also a continuous journey towards the horizon of the definitive encounter. Let us pray to Our Lady to help us on this journey towards the encounter with the Lord.”

