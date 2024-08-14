Catholic World News

US bishops want role in commission on Indian boarding schools

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops are asking Congress to ensure that religious leaders are included on a proposed “Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Board Schools.”

Noting that many of the boarding schools were operated by religious institutions, the bishops argue: “It seems like an omission if the government, which was the genesis of the boarding schools, has a ‘seat at the table,’ but religious communities do not.” The legislation proposing the commission does not currently allow for religious representation.

The letter from USCCB representatives was sent to leaders in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. It was signed by Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Bishpo Chad Zielinski, and Bishop Arturo Cepeda—who chair, respectively, the USCCB committees on domestic justice and peace, Native American affairs, and cultural diversity.

