Catholic World News
Pontiff has special opportunity to shape Brazilian hierarchy in 2025
August 14, 2024
» Continue to this story on Pillar
CWN Editor's Note: Three cardinal archbishops in Brazil will turn 75 in 2025 and thus submit their resignations, The Pillar notes. A fourth metropolitan archbishop will also turn 75 in 2025, and a fifth is already 78.
The five potential appointments to metropolitan archdioceses will allow Pope Francis a special opportunity to shape the hierarchy in the nation with the most Catholics.
The three cardinals are
- Cardinal Odilo Scherer of São Paulo, appointed to his see by Pope Benedict in 2007 and named a cardinal the following year
- Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, O Cist, of Rio de Janeiro, appointed to his see by Pope Benedict in 2009 and named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2014
- Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, of Manaus, appointed to his see in 2019 and named a cardinal in 2022
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!