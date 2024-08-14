Catholic World News

Pontiff has special opportunity to shape Brazilian hierarchy in 2025

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Three cardinal archbishops in Brazil will turn 75 in 2025 and thus submit their resignations, The Pillar notes. A fourth metropolitan archbishop will also turn 75 in 2025, and a fifth is already 78.

The five potential appointments to metropolitan archdioceses will allow Pope Francis a special opportunity to shape the hierarchy in the nation with the most Catholics.

The three cardinals are

Cardinal Odilo Scherer of São Paulo, appointed to his see by Pope Benedict in 2007 and named a cardinal the following year

Cardinal Orani João Tempesta, O Cist, of Rio de Janeiro, appointed to his see by Pope Benedict in 2009 and named a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2014

Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, of Manaus, appointed to his see in 2019 and named a cardinal in 2022

