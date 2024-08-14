Catholic World News

Lebanon ‘on the brink of the abyss,’ leading theologian warns

August 14, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gaby Alfred Hachem, a member of the International Theological Commission and the Commission for Theology of the Synod of Bishops, warned that Lebanon is “on the brink of the abyss.”

“The situation has become hellish, not only in the south, near the Israeli border, but throughout Lebanon, with an economic and political paralysis that risks endangering the nation’s very identity,” said Father Hachem, who explained that Lebanon “has been without a president for almost two years, an institutional position that in the Lebanese system is reserved to Christians and represents a symbol of coexistence and respect for plurality.”

“Vatican diplomacy has failed to convince the leaders of Christian political parties to agree on a presidential candidate and put an end to the ongoing chaos,” he continued. “Above all, the Lebanese need a sign of hope to herald the end to corruption, violence, war and instability.”

