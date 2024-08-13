Catholic World News

Court bars ‘baby bonus’ proposal from ballot in Baltimore

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Maryland judge has ruled that a proposal to grant a $1,000 bonus to the parents of newborn or adopted children cannot appear on the ballot in Baltimore.

The judge ruled that the proposal—which had been approved by the city’s board of elections, after receiving signatures by 13,000 voters—addressed a policy question that should be decided by the city council, not a popular vote.

