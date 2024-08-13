Catholic World News

Church of England priest ousted for questioning transgender ideology

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Anglican priest remains barred from ministry, five years after telling schoolchildren that they could question transgender activism.

Rev. Bernard Randall insists that the stand he took in a 2019 sermon was “wholly consistent with the church’s doctrine.” But Bishop Libby Lane of Derby withdrew his permission to preach, and has refused to allow him to perform ministerial functions unless he is cleared by a review board, because he is seen as a risk to children.

Although a lawyer who reviewed the case for the Church of England concluded that the priest’s suspension was “plainly wrong,” the Archbishop of Canterbury has declined appeals.

Rev. Randall remarks: “A Church which can turn against its own teaching is deeply unhealthy.”

