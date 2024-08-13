Catholic World News

National Eucharistic Congress as watershed for revival among women religious?

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Louis Masi, a priest of the New York archdiocese, observes that one important aspect of the recent National Eucharistic Congress was the prominent role played by women religious.

Many of the women religious who gathered in Indianapolis came from growing religious orders that did not exist at the time of Vatican II, Father Masi remarks. Their enthusiastic participation was both unmistakable and welcome, he says, predicting that the Eucharistic Congress “will certainly bear fruit in many ways.”

