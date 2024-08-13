Catholic World News

Respect ceasefire agreement, DR Congo bishops urge

August 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (map) have called for respect for the recent ceasefire agreement between DR Congo and neighboring Rwanda.

“All previous agreements had been casually violated, and not given rise to any sanctions,” the bishops stated, as they noted that the conflict in the eastern DR Congo was not received the level of international attention attained by the wars in the Holy Land and Ukraine.

Yet, they added, “the same human lives are being cut short, the same human rights violated, and the same human dignity trampled underfoot.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!