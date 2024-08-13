Catholic World News

Argentina’s 73 dioceses have only 57 new seminarians

August 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Argentina’s 73 dioceses have only 57 new seminarians—down from 256 new diocesan seminarians in 1997.

The overall number of diocesan seminarians has declined from a high to 2,290 in 1990 to 481 this year.

The Pillar reported that “the seminary of the Diocese of San Rafael, perhaps the most traditionalist in Argentina, was booming with vocations—it had almost 40 seminarians, the highest number in any seminary in Argentina after Buenos Aires. But the seminary was shut down in 2020 by Bishop Eduardo María Taussig – and its seminarians scattered to other seminaries throughout the country – after formators refused to obey the bishop’s order that Communion must be given in the hand during the pandemic.”

