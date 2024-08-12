Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State speaks with Iran’s president

August 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin spoke by phone of Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on August 12, stressing the concern of the Holy See over the prospect of a widening conflict in the Middle East.

The Vatican Secretary of State used the phone call to congratulate the new Iranian leader on his post, but also to voice deep concern about the possible escalation of existing conflicts. Iran is the main sponsor of the Hamas and Hezbollah movements that threaten Israel from bases in Gaza and Lebanon, respectively.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!