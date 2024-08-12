Catholic World News

Pope speaks on discernment to religious preparing for chapter meetings

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on August 12 with delegates from four different orders of religious, speaking to them on the importance of discernment.

“Discernment is demanding and requires listening to the Lord, to oneself, and to others,” the Pope said. “It is a process that calls for prayer, reflection, patient expectation, and, ultimately, courage and sacrifice.” He added that a wise decision, guided by proper discernment, “brings us much joy.”

The Pope’s words were encouragement for the religious who were in Rome for the general chapters of their respective orders: the the Dominican Missionary Sisters of Saint Sixtus, the Sisters of the Society of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary Most Holy in the Temple, and the Society of Divine Vocations.

