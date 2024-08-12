Catholic World News

Illinois governor signs law requiring hospitals to provide some abortions

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has signed three pro-abortion bills into law, including HB 581, which requires licensed hospitals to provide abortions “when abortion is necessary to resolve the patient’s injury or acute medical condition that is liable to cause death or severe injury or serious illness.”

According to the statute, some of the situations in which hospitals are required to offer “emergency” abortions include ectopic pregnancy, “risks to future fertility, previable preterm premature rupture of membranes,” and “emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia.” The new law provides a minimum monetary penalty of $50,000 for violating the act.

The Catholic Conference of Illinois opposed the legislation.

