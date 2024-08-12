Illinois governor signs law requiring hospitals to provide some abortions
August 12, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Gov. J. B. Pritzker of Illinois has signed three pro-abortion bills into law, including HB 581, which requires licensed hospitals to provide abortions “when abortion is necessary to resolve the patient’s injury or acute medical condition that is liable to cause death or severe injury or serious illness.”
According to the statute, some of the situations in which hospitals are required to offer “emergency” abortions include ectopic pregnancy, “risks to future fertility, previable preterm premature rupture of membranes,” and “emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia.” The new law provides a minimum monetary penalty of $50,000 for violating the act.
The Catholic Conference of Illinois opposed the legislation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
This is a diabolical new "law." What happened to the old Democrat mantra about "the choice" decided between the pregnant woman and her doctor? And why would anyone need Pritzker to put his heavy pro-abortion thumb on the scale in real-life medical emergencies?