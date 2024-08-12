Catholic World News

Canadian bishops, in letter, express ‘renewed Catholic commitment to Indigenous reconciliation’

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two years after Pope Francis’s apostolic journey to Canada, the Canadian bishops wrote a letter “reflecting on the profound sorrow Pope Francis expressed for the devastating effects of the residential school system on Indigenous communities, and on the journey of reconciliation and healing we have embarked upon together.”

In their letter, the bishops said that they have raised half of the $30 million ($21.9 million US dollars) pledged over five years for reconciliation projects. The bishops also pledged “transparent access to records” and continued dialogue with Canada’s indigenous peoples.

Bishop William McGrattan of Calgary, president of the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB), said in an interview with Vatican News that “we’re beginning to see that the legacy of residential schools and even some of the government policies have created a marginalization that maybe most of our Canadians and Catholics aren’t necessarily aware of.”

He added, “And I think this is a first step to becoming more conscious, more aware, and educating ourselves on the devastation.”

