Indiana diocese welcomes burgeoning Latin Mass community of nuns

August 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Siegel of Evansville, Indiana, recently welcomed the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles into a former Poor Clare monastery that closed in 2023 because of declining vocations.

“While we miss the presence of the Poor Clare community, we are blessed to have another contemplative order establish a foundation in our diocese,” the prelate said. “I trust that their prayerful intercession will be a source of many graces of our local church.”

Known for their sacred music, the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles have their motherhouse in Gower, Missouri, and take part in the Latin liturgy according to the extraordinary form.

