Catholic World News

Christian aid groups cancel ecumenical trip to Holy Land, condemn Israeli violence

August 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Caritas International

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas International, the consortium of Catholic relief agencies, has joined with the World Council of Churches and ACT Alliance in a decision to cancel a planned visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, citing the escalating tensions in the region.

In a statement explaining the decision, the groups said they were “appalled by the complete disregard for human life and the disproportionate indiscriminate attacks.” They called for an unconditional ceasefire, and for “an immediate end to all supply of weapons to Israel for as long as they continue to attack Palestine in this manner.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!