Anti-bullfighting activists arrested after interrupting Pope’s general audience

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two anti-bullfighting activists were arrested after the interrupting Pope’s August 7 general audience, according to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

Sky News video showed the activists running up the aisles of Paul VI Audience Hall before being escorted from the audience.

