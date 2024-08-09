Catholic World News

US Christian leaders appeal for persecuted religious minorities in India

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Federation of Indian-American Christian Organizations in North America (FIACONA) has urged the State Department to take greater action on behalf of India’s persecuted Christians.

“The US Church is tragically silent as India becomes not only our nation’s greatest ally in Asia but also the most dangerous democracy in the world for Christians,” said Pieter Friedrich, a FIACONA board member. “It is encouraging to see the narrative shift as, finally, hundreds of Christian leaders from diverse backgrounds raise a voice for the persecuted Church in India.”

Three hundred Christian leaders signed FIACONA’s appeal, including the Syro-Malabar Catholic bishop of Chicago.

