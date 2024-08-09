Catholic World News

USCCB responds to claims about Catholic organizations serving migrants

August 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United Staes Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has published a two-page resource, “Responding to False Claims About Catholic Organizations Serving Newcomers.”

“Unaccompanied migrant children are among the populations that can only be served as part of a formal program established by the federal government,” in the words of one such response. “Catholic organizations participating in this program are continuing the Church’s longstanding concern for this vulnerable population.”

The USCCB continued:

Allegations that these same organizations are somehow complicit in the trafficking of such children is completely antithetical to their efforts, which focus on decreasing opportunities for children to be exploited. Catholic organizations do not decide if or when unaccompanied children are placed with a sponsor in the United States, but they do serve as a vital layer of defense against abuse by providing home studies prior to a potential placement and post-release services to children placed with a sponsor.

