Chaldean prelate: ISIS ideology still a threat

August 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Ten years after the Islamic State (ISIS) drove Christians from their homes in Iraq, Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako told Vatican News: “It is true that ISIS has been defeated, but its ideology remains strong, and not only in Iraq.”

In Iraq today, Cardinal Sako said, “Christians continue to fear for their safety because the country is not stable, and they are a small minority.” He said that he tries to reassure the faithful that “this evil will not last.”

Asked whether the West bears some responsibility for the tragic situation, the cardinal replied: “The problem with the West is indifference. Everyone is focused on the logic of profit and lacks moral and spiritual values.”

