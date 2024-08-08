Catholic World News

Survey: 71% of Americans favor euthanasia

August 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Gallup

CWN Editor's Note: 71% of Americans believe that doctors should be “allowed by law to end the patient’s life by some painless means if the patient and his or her family request it,” according to an annual Gallup survey—down from a peak of 75% in 2005, but up from a low of 64% in 2012.

Likewise, 66% believe that doctors should “be allowed by law to assist the patient to commit suicide”—down from a peak of 69% in 2021, but up from a low of 51% in 2013.

53% of Americans currently view assisted suicide as morally acceptable, and 40% view it as morally wrong. Support for assisted suicide is highest among those who seldom or never attend religious services, those with no religious identity, Democrats, and college graduates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!