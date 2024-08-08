Catholic World News

Court rules against jail guard who was fired after objecting to LGBTQ training

August 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: A federal district court has ruled against a former jail guard who was fired by Douglas County, Oregon, after he refused to take part in mandatory LGBTQI community training.

Alleging religious discrimination, the guard said that the training required him to “affirm and validate homosexual unions and the self-proclaimed ‘transgender,’ ‘non-binary,’ or ‘genderqueer’ identities” of prisoners and colleagues.

The court cited “longstanding, black‐letter law recognizing that [a] public employer ‘may impose restraints on the job-related speech of public employees that would be plainly unconstitutional if applied to the public at large.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!