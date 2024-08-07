Catholic World News

Venezuelan prelate fears ‘social explosion’ over contested election

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: BIshop Mario Moronta Rodriguez, the vice-president of the Venezuelan bishops’ conference, told Vatican News that the unrest following a contested election could escalate into a “social explosion” if a peaceful resolution is not found soon.

The Venezuelan prelate also said that he feared what could happen to his country “if the situation were not resolved and people became indifferent.” The likely outcome, hs aid, would be “an immense flux of people who might leave the country.”

