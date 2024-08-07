Catholic World News

Priest promptly released after arrest in Chad

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A controversial Catholic priest has been released in Chad, less than 24 hours after he was arrested.

No criminal charges were filed against Father Simon-Pierre Madou Baïhana, despite the claim of a government spokesman that the priest had been arrested for “his repeated statements calling for the division of the country and endangering national cohesion.”

Church leaders said that the priest’s quick release was attributable to the intervention of Catholic leaders, most noably Archbishop Goetbe Edmond Djitanger of N’Djaména.

