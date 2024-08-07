Catholic World News

Venezuelan cardinals: government election report inaccurate

August 07, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two Venezuelan cardinals have said that the Maduro government’s claim to an election victory is inaccurate, in a letter addressed to their fellow bishops.

Cardinals Baltazar Porras and Diego Padrón write that in the July vote, the country’s people “decided on a change.” They observed that the Maduro regime has failed to provide vote tallies to support their claim of an electoral victory. They said that the delay in disclosing totals made it “clear that opposition leaders and poll watchers have been intimidated to sign them.”

