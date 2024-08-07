Catholic World News

Polish bishop backs protest over religion class cuts

August 07, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Wojciech Osial, chairman of the Polish bishops’ education commission, has supported a protest against the government’s plan to reduce religious instruction in schools to one hour per week.

Describing the decision as “unfair and unjust,” Bishop Wojciech Osial wrote, “I encourage parents and all those who care about the upbringing of children and young people in the spirit of Christian values” to express their opposition.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!