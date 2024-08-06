Catholic World News

English bishops’ spokesman condemns rioting, defends migrants

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Paul McAleenan, who heads the commission on migrants for the bishops’ conference of England and Wales, has denounced the rioting against immigrants that have broken out in England this week, saying that they “demonstrate a complete disregard of the values which underpin the civil life of our country.”

Bishop McAleenan, an auxiliary of the Westminster archdiocese, made a special point of condemning violence “directed at migrants and their places of residence.” The riots have occurred during public protests against violence initiated by immigrants.

