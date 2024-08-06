Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat: St. John XXIII’s Pacem in Terris remains ‘a compelling plea to establish peace’

August 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN forum on peace, a leading Vatican diplomat said that Pope St. John XXIII’s 1963 encyclical Pacem in Terris remains “a compelling plea to establish peace.”

“This concept of a peace succinctly [is captured] in four words: truth, justice, charity and liberty,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, recalling encyclical’s themes.

Commenting on peace in liberty, Archbishop Caccia said that “it is imperative that individuals are able to express their religion or beliefs freely, pursue their aspirations, and participate in society in order to establish a culture of peace. Nevertheless, this freedom must not be construed as an individualistic pursuit of self-referential interests. Rather, it is the freedom to love and to give oneself to others in the service of the common good.”

